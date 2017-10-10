BOSTON SPORTS TONIGHT PODCAST: How does loss to Astros impact Red Sox future?

0:48 - Tony Massarotti joins Tom Giles, Michael Holley, and Lou Merloni to recap the Red Sox loss to the Astros and how the loss impacts the team moving forward.

9:06 - Evan Drellich joins BST to discuss the Red Sox loss and whether he believes John Farrell will return as manager.

17:45 - Lou Merloni, Michael Holley, Michael Hurley, and Kayce Smith continue the John Farrell debate and discuss whether they think the Red Sox will choose to extend or fire him.

24:49 - The BST crew moves on from the Red Sox talk to chat about the Patriots still trying to find their identity as they head into Week 6 against the Jets and whether worries about the defense have subsided.