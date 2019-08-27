Boston Sports Breakfast Podcast: How could David Andrews news impact Patriots season?

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

1:43 - Phil Perry joins BST to discuss the latest on reports that David Andrews was hospitalized with a blood clot. Phil discusses how this could affect the patriots if Andrews is sidelined for a significant period of time.

8:15 - Wiggy and Phil Perry react to Bill Belichick's comments on Andrew Luck's retirement. They also get into the Colts offensive line and what may have contributed to Luck's decision to retire.

12:24 - Paul Perillo stops by Early Edition for a game of take your pick: NFL edition.

