LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

1:04 - Tom Curran and Ted Johnson join Michael Holley with their reaction to the Patriots 31-3 preseason win over the Lions. They discuss everything from the Patriots dominating offensive performance to the impact new coach Jerod Mayo may have had on the defense.

12:28 - The BST crew give their thoughts on David Price being placed on the Injured List with a left wrist injury as well as Chris Sale's surprising performance in the Red Sox 3-0 win over the Angels.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Boston Sports Breakfast Podcast, August 9, 2019: Patriots dominate Lions is preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston