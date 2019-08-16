Boston Sports Breakfast Podcast, August 16, 2019: Where will Mookie Betts be in 2020?

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

01:18: The Patriots are in Tennessee playing in joint practices against the Titans. Phil Perry, Tom Giles, Danielle Trotta, and A. Sherrod Blakely discuss Tom Brady's ability to find success with almost any receiver. What will this team one day look like without Brady?

05:23: John Tomase and Dan Shaughnessy join Gary Tanguay to discuss Mookie Betts. Will he still be in Boston for the 2020 season? Or will free agency mean he heads elsewhere?

09:55: Tom E. Curran joins the BST crew from Tennessee to discuss his ongoing prediction that Jerod Mayo will be the heir to Bill Belichick.

