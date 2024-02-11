Boston Smith notches first goal, Jacks hang on to beat Warriors

Feb. 10—BRAINERD — Facing a 2-0 deficit against Brainerd on the road, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team secured a comeback win.

Peyton Neadeau scored twice in the second period before Boston Smith's first career goal and Joe Fankhanel's game-winner led the Lumberjacks to a 4-3 win. Bemidji's first three goals were unassisted.

Ryan Heinlen and Kade Stengrim gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead. Brady Johnson scored with three and half minutes left in the third period to pull Brainerd within one.

Alex Schaefer stopped 26 shots in goal for the Jacks. Ryan Gerlich made 34 saves for Brainerd.

Bemidji 4, Brainerd 3

BEM 0 2 2 — 4

BRD 2 0 1 — 3

First period — BRD GOAL: Heinlen (Gustason, Haakonson) 4:41; BRD GOAL: Stengrim (Johnson) 12:44.

Second period — BEM GOAL: Neadeau (unassisted) 7:48. BRD GOAL: Neadeau (unassisted) PP, 13:57.

Third period — BEM GOAL: Smith (unassisted) 1:53; BEM GOAL: Welle (Fankhanel, Knott) 9:51; BRD GOAL: Johnson (King) PP, 13:46.

Saves — Schaefer (BEM) 26; Gerlich (BRD) 34.