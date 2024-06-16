Boston and Smith lift the Fever, as Indiana outlasts Sky and Angel Reese's sixth-straight double double

The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever met again in Indianapolis.

This time, there was no controversy. But, the Sky's biggest issues persisted.

The Sky fell 91-83 to the Fever, in the second meeting between Chicago and Indiana, Cailtin Clark and Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Aliyah Boston.

The Sky, led by Marina Mabrey's 22 points, missed three of their final four shots of the game.

"You have to walk out and execute what's on the board," Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said.

Clark scored a game-high 23 points, but Boston and NaLyssa Smith carried the Fever to the finish line for Indiana. Smith scored the game-sealing bucket with 30 seconds left when Clark found Smith all by herself in the post for a wide open layup.

The Sky had exorcised the issues that had plagued them in their past losses.

There was no slow start. The Sky scored 26 points in the first quarter and started the third quarter with a blistering 12-2 run on 5 of 5 shooting.

Some of it was execution, other parts were the changes to the Sky's starting five. Chennedy Carter and Lindsay Allen were inserted into the starting lineup, moving Diamond DeShields and Dana Evans to the bench.

Carter's game didn't lose a step or change; she finished with 18 points. The team shot 41 percent from 3-point range, a benefit of Evans coming off the bench.

"She can score the ball, whether that's inside or outside," Weatherspoon said of Evans. "I think she did a good job of adjusting."

However, against Indiana, struggles with defensive rotations and late-game executions were the biggest factors.

Boston was a massive presence for the Fever. She had five of the team's 11 blocks as the Sky struggled to get consistent good looks against Indiana.

Round three between the Sky and Fever tips off at Wintrust Arena next Sunday at 11 a.m.

"Our goal is to win," Reese said. "We're going to do everything in our power to do that."