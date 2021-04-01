Boston Scott under contract for 2021 season after signing exclusive rights tender

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia Eagles have quietly gone about keeping three key players in the fold after tending exclusive rights free agent Boston Scott per Over The Cap.

A key member of the Eagles offense in 2020, Scott was only able to negotiate a new deal with Philadelphia during the free-agent period.

A 2018 sixth-round pick, Scott started his career on the Saints’ practice squad before joining the Eagles in December of 2018.

Scott has played in 29 regular-season games for the Eagles, logging 141 carries for 618 yards (4.4 YPC) and six touchdowns, with 49 catches for 416 yards (8.5 YPR) and another score.

List

15 prospects to watch after Eagles trade down to No. 12 overall in the NFL draft

Related

Notre Dame star LB on what it takes to 'survive Philly' and why he's a perfect fit for the Eagles

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick on growing up an Eagles' fan; Brian Dawkins being 'his guy'

Eagles held a pre-draft meeting with Florida WR Kadarius Toney

NFL draft: LSU WR Terrace Marshall lists Eagles among teams showing most interest

Can Nick Sirianni unlock Eagles' WR Jalen Reagor by playing him more in the slot?

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Ryan Tannehill hilariously tries to match Derrick Henry’s push-ups

    Do you think Tannehill matched or one-upped Henry?

  • Justin Fields Highlights: Buckeyes QB is an eye-opener | NFL Draft 2021 prospects

    Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is getting a lot of hype ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, check out his college highlights from his days as a Buckeye.

  • Falcons sign Jonathan Bullard, re-sign Steven Means

    The Falcons have made a few moves to bolster their depth up front. Atlanta has re-signed defensive end Steven Means and signed defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deals. The club also announced the previously reported signing of offensive lineman Josh Andrews on Thursday. Means has been in the league since 2013, and received [more]

  • Godzilla and King Kong take on their greatest opponent yet: the pandemic

    Maybe we never really needed an auteur to "save the movies" by blowing up a 737, or that guy to re-release a 242-minute version of a superhero movie that everyone already saw and agreed was bad. Maybe all we've needed this whole time was a two-hour fight between a giant prehistoric ape and a nuclear weapons metaphor. At least, that will be the test this weekend, after Godzilla vs. Kong hit U.S. theaters on Wednesday. The fourth installment in the MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong is projected to make $20 million in the U.S. over the holiday weekend, which, though "pretty lackluster" in regular times, could end up being "one of the biggest box office openings of the pandemic," CNN reports. The film already made $120 overseas last weekend, which is nothing to sneeze at, especially since the last installment in the series, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, made $394 million worldwide — when there wasn't a pandemic going on. Godzilla vs. Kong's potential success is owed to a number of factors, certainly not the least of which is the fact that theaters are finally reopening in the country's biggest movie markets, New York City and Los Angeles. Widespread access to vaccines will also embolden audiences to watch the movie in a physical theater rather than on HBO Max, while the film's premise — literally just a really big, city-smooshing fight between Godzilla and King Kong — will draw people who are looking to have their skulls rattled by "seat transducers" and roaring IMAX sound. Even the movie's title promotes the kind of alliances between strangers in a theater that you can only get from being extremely invested in one fictional monster pummeling another. Though Indiewire cautions that any comparison between movies released during the pandemic isn't "fair" due to shifting regulations and the fluctuating number of open screens, Godzilla vs. Kong's "incredibly entertaining fight sequences" (those being the words of The Week's critic) are a testament to why we went to the movies before the pandemic, and why we'll go again: It's big. It's beautiful. It's loud. It makes you crave popcorn. And go Team Godzilla. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • NFL Draft: LSU WR Terrace Marshall list the Eagles among teams showing most interest

    LSU WR Terrace Marshall said he has talked to the Philadelphia Eagles after running a 4.38 40-yard dash at his pro day

  • Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick on growing up an Eagles’ fan; Brian Dawkins being ‘his guy’

    Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says he grew up an Eagles fan, and Donovan McNabb and Brian Dawkins were his favorite players.

  • Romeo Miller Recounts Being Held at Gunpoint by Cop, Was Told 'I Thought You Were Just Some Random Black Dude'

    Romeo Miller retold a story about when a police officer pulled him over at gunpoint, but let him go when he realized Romeo wasn't just another Black person.

  • Two of the World’s Largest Digital Asset Managers Announce Strategic Collaboration: 3iQ to Launch The 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF

    Toronto, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United StatesThis announcement and the information contained herein is restricted and is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly in, or into or from the United States or any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) and CoinShares International Ltd. (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS)(“CoinShares”), two of the world’s largest digital asset managers, with a combined $7 billion of assets under management, today announced an agreement between them which will pave the way for future strategic collaboration in the digital assets space. The two firms share similar objectives – to make digital assets more accessible to investors through a variety of trusted, regulated investment vehicles that are available in global markets. This agreement builds on CoinShares’ existing strategic investment in 3iQ and further aligns the objectives of the two firms. “3iQ is a leading innovator of cryptocurrency investments, launching the first ever publicly traded bitcoin vehicle in Canada. Our deep expertise and understanding of the asset has been applied to the launch of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF,” said Fred Pye, CEO and Chairman of 3iQ. “Our collaboration with CoinShares, a publicly listed digital asset manager, allows us to share the global brand that CoinShares has built over the past 5 years and continue to deliver innovative investment vehicles.” CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti added “We have followed 3iQ’s incredible growth closely since they received a landmark decision in Canada to allow listed bitcoin vehicles. At CoinShares, we have built our products with trust and transparency in mind, and we are excited to collaborate with 3iQ, who share our vision and mission of making digital assets more accessible to investors of all types.” 3iQ anticipates launching the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (the “ETF”) in early April. The investment objectives of the ETF are to (a) provide its unitholders with exposure to digital currency bitcoin and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. Units of the ETF will, subject to the ETF satisfying the Toronto Stock Exchange’s (the “TSX”) original listing requirements, trade on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol “BTCQ” and in U.S. dollars under the symbol “BTCQ.U”. 3iQ is the investment and portfolio manager of the ETF. “As the largest digital asset management firm in Canada, we believe our knowledge and expertise will enable this ETF to compete effectively.” said Robert Kidd, President of 3iQ. “Going forward, we plan to accelerate our product roadmap and reach new markets and hope to benefit from CoinShares’ experience and expertise as we develop new financial products.” About 3iQ Corp.Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX:QBTC, QBTC.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ and its digital asset investment funds, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp. About CoinShares GroupCoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing over US$4 billion of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If units of the ETF are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the ETF in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund’s managed by 3iQ. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. IMPORTANT NOTICES THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. This announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The ETF’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute. CONTACT: Fred Pye 3iQ Corp. (416) 639-2130 fred.pye@3iq.ca Jay Morakis M Group (646) 859-5951 jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

  • NFL insider thinks the Patriots will look to draft (not trade) to add QB

    It's likely the Patriots are looking away from Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • Norman Powell with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/31/2021

  • Heat turns up defensive pressure in 92-87 win at Indiana

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler provided the scoring punch for Miami on Wednesday night. Together, the undrafted guard and the All-Star forward combined for the first six points in a decisive fourth quarter run and then helped Miami hold Indiana to five points over the final seven minutes for a 92-87 victory. You're literally talking about hundreds of days of development,'' Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said, referring to Robinson's defense.

  • Conley's fourth quarter leads Jazz past Grizzlies 111-107

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Mike Conley scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson added 24 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-107 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory. Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points for Utah, which defeated Memphis for the third time in a week, this time overcoming 36 points from Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Kyle Anderson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points.

  • Masters: Dustin Johnson’s menu for the Champions Dinner

    Dustin Johnson has released the menu for the 2021 Masters Champions Dinner.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • 7 Yankees storylines to watch with 2021 MLB season underway

    Here are seven Yankees storylines to watch as the 2021 MLB season begins.

  • Details emerge on Jarran Reed and his strange exit from the Seattle Seahawks

    Jarran Reed's split from the Seahawks wasn't necessarily about the money. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

  • Rams propose to close double-pass loophole after bizarre Tom Brady play in 2020

    Tom Brady and the Bucs pulled off a bizarre double pass against the Rams last year, and LA is trying to prevent it from happening again.

  • Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

    The decision comes two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at Kansas. In all, Williams won 903 games in a career that included those three titles, all with the Tar Heels, in 2005, 2009 and 2017. The Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game, which was Williams' only first-round loss in 30 tournaments.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick makes two picks in Round 1

    Here's why Belichick might trade BACK from 15th overall.

  • Texas hiring Chris Beard of Texas Tech as next men's basketball coach

    Texas is going to a Big 12 rival for its next men's college basketball coach after Chris Beard of Texas Tech agreed to replace Shaka Smart.