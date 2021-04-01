Running back Boston Scott got tendered as an exclusive rights free agent last month and he officially rejoined the Eagles on the first day of April.

The Eagles announced that Scott signed his tender on Thursday. He was not able to negotiate with other teams once he was tendered, so his return was all but certain.

Scott entered the NFL as a Saints sixth-round pick in 2018 and the Eagles signed him off their practice squad late that season. He played two games as a rookie and has made 27 appearances the last two years. He’s carried the ball 141 times for 619 yards and six touchdowns while catching 49 passes for 416 yards and a touchdown.

Miles Sanders tops the Eagles’ running back depth chart with Jason Huntley, Elijah Holyfield, and Adrian Killins also on hand.

Boston Scott re-signs with Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk