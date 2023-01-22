Boston Scott scores another TD against Giants, Eagles up 21-0

Boston Scott is up to 11 touchdowns against the Giants.

Scott scored 10 touchdowns in eight regular season games against the Eagles’ NFC East rivals and he’s up to one in the postseason in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game. Scott plunged in from three yards to cap a nine-play, 63-yard drive and put the Eagles up 21-0 with 7:29 left to play in the first half.

The Eagles have overwhelmed the Giants in all facets of the game thus far and Scott’s touchdown came on a drive fueled by the running game. Miles Sanders ran six times for 43 yards to open the drive and Jalen Hurts had a seven-yard run to keep things rolling from there.

Hurts now has 23 yards on five carries and is 8-of-10 for 99 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Should the Eagles keep rolling the way they have through a quarter and a half, he may be in a baseball cap for the final minutes of this one.

