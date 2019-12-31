Boston Scott named NFC offensive player of the week

For a little fella, Boston Scott has made a big impact on the Eagles late in the season.

The second-year running back was named NFC offensive player of the week for his role in helping the Eagles clinch the NFC East title.

Scott gained 138 yards from scrimmage in Sunday’s win over the Giants. During the team’s four-game winning streak to close the season, he’s averaging 87.5 yards from scrimmage per game.

Against the Giants, he rushed 19 times for 54 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 84 yards.

The 5-foot-6, 203-pounder began the year on the Eagles’ practice squad, but has been pressed into action along with a number of others because of injuries.