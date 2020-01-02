Boston Scott explains ‘the slowest spin on Earth’

Boston Scott had the best game of his NFL career on Sunday but that didn't stop running backs coach Duce Staley from giving him some grief.

Scott was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his big performance against the Giants, but a mic'd up segment caught Staley razzing Scott for pulling off "the slowest spin on Earth."

We have to protect Duce Staley at all costs, man 😂😭😭🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ufBrESEwKC — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) January 1, 2020

It wasn't pretty but the result was good. Scott picked up 39 yards on the screen pass on 3rd-and-13 and then punched in a 2-yard touchdown on the very next play.

Even Scott made fun of himself after the game.

Sorry bout the spin move WiFi made the game lag — Boston Scott (@BostonScott2) December 30, 2019

But on Wednesday, Scott actually explained what the heck happened:

So on film, what I was doing was, I making a move on the safety and I actually didn't think he would bite on the move. I was expecting him to kind of approach me. The reason why I spun was because I had the ball in my left arm and I was gonna stiff arm to keep him away from me and continue to go on. I was also kind of off balance. That's what ended up happening.

Scott finished his day with 138 yards from scrimmage, 3 rushing touchdowns and a new level of fame in the city. So if he gets made fun of a little bit for a spin move, that's OK.

"It wasn't the best. I looked at it," Scott said. "People were sending me the clip and it looked pretty silly."

For the record, Scott does have the ability to pull of spin moves.

Boston Scott dot spin move pic.twitter.com/OIDqiCdswU — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 2, 2018

