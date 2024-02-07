Boston rumored to be interested in trading for Utah Jazz floor general

It seems the Boston Celtics have a lot of interest in players on the Utah Jazz as potential trade targets. MassLive’s Brian Robb reports that in addition to former Boston big man Kelly Olynyk and Italian forward Simone Fontecchio, that the Celtics might want to trade for defensive-minded point guard Kris Dunn as well.

“The Jazz have two players that could fit the bill on that front as the team has kicked the tires on 6-foot-7 Italian forward Simone Fontecchio and former lottery pick Kris Dunn,” writes Robb. As with Olynyk, a trade for Dunn would be a reunion of sorts. But only of the technical variety, as the Providence alum was dealt to Boston in the move to ship Tristan Thompson to the Sacramento Kings in the 2021 offseason.

But Dunn was then dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies before the start of the 2021-22 season, who waived him.

After a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers, Dunn latched onto the Jazz and elevated his game to where it is now, with the Connecticut native putting up 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game with Utah in a high-use reserve role.

A dogged defender who can move the ball and score a bit with a career-high 40.9% of his treys going in this season, we think a Dunn addition could compliment Payton Pritchard’s offensively-oriented game.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire