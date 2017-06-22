Boston to rename street after retired slugger Ortiz

Oct 10, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz (34) salutes the fans after the loss against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will have a street named in his honor in Beantown.

The Boston mayor's office declared that a street near Fenway Park will be renamed David Ortiz Drive. It is currently known as Yawkey Way Extension.

Ortiz will attend the ceremony on Thursday, one day before the Red Sox are scheduled to retire his No. 34 prior to their game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Ortiz's number will be the 11th on the right field facade of Fenway Park, joining Bobby Doerr (No. 1), Joe Croin (No. 4), Johnny Pesky (No. 6); Carl Yastrzemski (No. 8); Ted Williams (No. 9); Jim Rice (No. 14); Wade Boggs (No. 26); Carlton Fisk (No. 27); Pedro Martinez (No. 45); and Jackie Robinson (No. 42), which is retired throughout Major League Baseball.

A 10-time All-Star, Ortiz retired last season after spending 14 seasons of his 20-year major league career in Boston. He powered the Red Sox to three World Series championships, including their first in 86 years in 2004.

Ortiz retired as Boston's all-time postseason leader in homers (17), doubles (19), extra-base hits (38), hits (80), runs (51), RBIs (57) and walks (59). Ortiz was named MVP of the 2004 AL Championship Series and the 2013 Fall Classic.

Ortiz belted 483 career homers with the Red Sox, a total that trails only Williams (521) on the franchise's all-time list. He also ranks third with the club in RBIs (1,530), sixth in hits (2,079), third in doubles (524), third in extra-base hits (1,023) and fifth in runs scored (1,204).

(Editing by Steve Keating in Toronto.)