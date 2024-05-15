Boston Red Sox square off against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays (21-22, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-20, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (0-1, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-4, 2.24 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -142, Rays +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Boston has a 10-11 record in home games and a 22-20 record overall. The Red Sox have a 19-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay is 21-22 overall and 7-10 on the road. The Rays have an 11-20 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with 10 home runs while slugging .573. Ceddanne Rafaela is 9-for-32 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has six doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.