Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has season-ending shoulder surgery

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story had season-ending shoulder surgery on Friday.

Boston said Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the arthroscopic procedure on the left posterior labrum.

Story injured his shoulder trying to make a diving stop on a ball off the bat of the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout in Anaheim on April 5.

The 31-year-old Story, in the third season of a $140 million, six-year contract, was hitting .226 with four RBIs in eight games.

He is a .265 hitter with 177 and 534 RBIs over nine major league seasons but has a .227 average and .681 OPS in three seasons with the Red Sox.

Story was limited to 94 games in 2022 by a bruised right hand sustained when hit by a pitch from Tampa’s Corey Kluber and bruised left heel, and to 43 games last year, when he had surgery in January to repair a torn UCL and didn’t make his season debut until Aug. 8.

Boston said the operation included an open reduction and internal fixation of the fracture of the glenoid rim.

