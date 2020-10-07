Boston Red Sox roster breakdown: Where payroll stands entering MLB offseason

Tomase: Breaking down Red Sox payroll entering 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox ended the season with 47 players either on the 40-man roster or 60-day injured list, and more than a third of them — 18 — could be cut tomorrow without costing the team an ounce of production on the field.

From Yoan Aybar to Dylan Covey to Zack Godley, Kyle Hart, Jeffrey Springs, Jose Peraza, and unfortunately, Dustin Pedroia, the Red Sox could clear away more than a quarter of their 40-man to make room for whatever chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom envisions coming next.

While the Red Sox will have to make room for a handful of prospects or risk losing them in the Rule 5 draft, they should still have a flexible roster this winter. These are rough estimates, but as things stand now, they've committed $185 million to next year's team against a $210 million luxury tax threshold, leaving them $25 million to spend on needs ranging from center field to pitching, pitching, and more pitching.

Here's how the roster breaks down, with a tip of the cap to the Globe's Alex Speier on the arbitration projections and miscellaneous costs.