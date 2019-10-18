Steven Wright's career with the Boston Red Sox is over.

The right-handed pitcher was released Friday, the team announced.

Wright made his Major League debut with the Red Sox in 2013 and served in a few different roles for the club, primarily as a starting pitcher. The 35-year-old veteran was an American League All-Star in 2016, and he finished that season with a 13-6 record and a 3.33 ERA.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Injuries prevented Wright from making much of an impact for the remaining three seasons of his Red Sox tenure.

Wright also was suspended 15 games by Major League Baseball in 2018 for violating the domestic violence policy. He tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball in January. He made just six appearances for Boston in 2019.

This offseason should be a busy one for the Red Sox. They have several veteran players eligible for free agency, and Mookie Betts' future with the franchise also could be decided over the next few months.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Boston Red Sox release pitcher Steven Wright ahead of MLB free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston