Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers Saturday

Detroit Tigers (28-29, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-29, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (1-5, 1.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (2-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Boston has a 12-16 record at home and a 29-29 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Detroit is 14-14 on the road and 28-29 overall. The Tigers are 22-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 12 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Red Sox. Rob Refsnyder is 11-for-33 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 RBI for the Tigers. Matthew Vierling is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .236 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.