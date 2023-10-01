Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield: In memoriam, 1966-2023
R.I.P. Tim Wakefield
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield died on Sunday after a battle with brain cancer. Wakefield won 186 games in 17 seasons as a Red Sox. He was 57.
The Red Sox paid tribute to the knuckleball pitcher:
“Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family.”