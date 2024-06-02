Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet in game 4 of series

Detroit Tigers (28-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (30-29, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (6-2, 4.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 2-1.

Boston has a 30-29 record overall and a 13-16 record at home. The Red Sox have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .403.

Detroit has a 14-15 record in road games and a 28-30 record overall. The Tigers have a 22-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mark Canha has 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI for the Tigers. Matthew Vierling is 15-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Vaughn Grissom: day-to-day (hamstring), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.