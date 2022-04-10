New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox announce Sunday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees on Sunday night will be looking to complete a three-game sweep in their season-opening series against the Boston Red Sox.

First pitch is slated for 7:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game is being televised nationally on ESPN.

Tanner Houck will start for Boston, while Jordan Montgomery will go for New York.

The Yankees topped Boston on Saturday, 4-2, behind home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday afternoon:

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

The plan for Sunday Night Baseball. pic.twitter.com/x29zGikWjD — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 10, 2022

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox announce Sunday April 10 lineups