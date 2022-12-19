Here’s how Boston radio flipped out over Patriots’ unbelievable loss

The New England Patriots lost in a fashion that even the deep-in-the-drought Buffalo Bills could not fathom in Week 15.

In a tied game as the final seconds ticked off the clock, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers attempted a miracle lateral play on a backwards pass to quarterback Mac Jones. The stunning scene went from bad to worse.

The throw from Meyers was instead caught by Chandler Jones.

The problem: Jones no longer plays for the Patriots like he once did. He is a Las Vegas Raiders defender and he caught the ball out of the air, bowled over Jones, and won it for the Raiders.

Meyers is a human being like the rest of us. He was shattered after the contest for his mistake.

Nonetheless, Buffalo is loving what happened. They got to see the once-dominate Patriots look terrible, all while delivering a massive blow to their own playoff hopes.

Truth be told, the failed play was more about the New England and Boston region than Meyers. Seeing that fan base down and out is what Bills Mafia loves.

And speaking of, the play-by-play call of the unimaginable scene that unfolded has surfaced. The Pats’ broadcast team was at a loss for words, but the ones they found was pure bliss from a Buffalo standpoint.

For those who haven’t seen the play, the first clip below is the television replay. The second feature how it went down for the local broadcasters and it might bring a tear (of joy) to your Bills Mafia eye.

Check them both out right here:

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT. @chanjones55 TOUCHDOWN FOR THE WIN. 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Rw64tmSqSK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 19, 2022

Stunned disbelief on Pats radio… pic.twitter.com/RYhNAymoux — Chris Lopresti (@CLoprestiWFAN) December 19, 2022

