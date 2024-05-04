Boston police warn fans about counterfeit playoff tickets ahead of Bruins game 7

The Bruins return to the Garden tonight at 8:00 p.m. for Game 7 of the Playoffs and Boston Police are reminding fans to beware of counterfeit tickets to the game.

BPD encourages fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies.

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” Boston police said in a release. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket, the release stated.

Police are asking anyone with information about anyone selling counterfeit tickets to contact Boston Police

Individuals wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

