Boston Police investigating shooting on Shawmut Ave

Boston Police are investigating a shooting on Shawmut Ave Sunday night.

Officers first responded to reported shots fired call in the area of Shawmut Avenue and Washington Street around 9:02 p.m., a Boston Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Six minutes, Boston Police say a person checked themselves into Boston Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 9:06 p.m.

Police could also be seen investigating the area around a parked truck on Shamut Avenue after 10 p.m. Several bullet holes could be seen in the side of the vehicle.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more information.

