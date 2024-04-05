Boston plays Sacramento, aims for 12th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (44-32, in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (60-16, in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -9.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Sacramento looking to prolong its 11-game home winning streak.

The Celtics have gone 33-3 at home. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 109.3 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Kings are 21-17 on the road. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.1 fast break points per game led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 3.5.

The Celtics average 16.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Kings give up. The Kings score 7.7 more points per game (117.0) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (109.3).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 144-119 in the last matchup on Dec. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Fox is scoring 26.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 122.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.