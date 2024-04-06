Boston plays Portland, aims for 5th straight win

Portland Trail Blazers (21-56, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (61-16, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Celtics take on Portland.

The Celtics have gone 34-3 in home games. Boston is the Eastern Conference leader with 46.5 rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.2.

The Trail Blazers are 10-29 on the road. Portland has an 8-37 record against teams above .500.

The 120.8 points per game the Celtics score are 5.3 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (115.5). The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 45.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Trail Blazers 121-99 in their last matchup on March 12. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points, and Deandre Ayton led the Trail Blazers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jabari Walker is scoring 8.7 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Dalano Banton is averaging 18.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 119.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 101.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (hand), Derrick White: out (back), Jaden Springer: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Jerami Grant: out (hamstring), Toumani Camara: out for season (rib), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdomen), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Ibou Badji: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.