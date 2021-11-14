Boston’s plan against the Cavs? Per Jayson Tatum, ‘we’ve got to stop Tacko’

The Boston Celtics face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road Saturday night, and All-Star forward Jayson Tatum shared his thoughts on how the team needs to approach the game with Cleveland Friday night after their overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We’ve got to stop Tacko (Fall),” related the St. Louis native, his former teammate now a Cleveland Cavalier, having been signed to a two way contract with the Cavs in the 2021 offseason. “I think that’s the game plan,” he added. “You know how tall he is and how big.” Tatum revealed he hoped the 7-foot-5 center would be on the floor against Boston, and that his former teammates missed him.

“You know how much of a joy he is to be around,” related the Duke product of Fall’s gregarious personality, at least off-court.

With so many key rotation players out for this game (Al Horford and Josh Richardson have been downgraded to scratches for the contest) it is possible enough deep rotation players on the Celtics’ side see floor time that Fall might as well.

But if not, his former Boston teammates will get another chance against the Cavs on Monday, Nov. 15.

