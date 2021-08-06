Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and Boston Pizza International Inc. to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 13th

·1 min read

The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") today announced that they will issue 2021 second quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of August 13, 2021.

The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Harbinson to discuss the results for the second quarter which ended on June 30, 2021. The call will take place on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll-free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until September 13, 2021 on the Fund's website or by dialing:

1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010
and enter the access code: 7082 followed by # sign.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the June 2021 distribution which was paid on July 30, 2021, the Fund has paid out 222 monthly distributions and one special distribution totaling $359.6 million or $23.08 per Unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 387 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for over 56 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c2795.html

Recommended Stories

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Second Quarter Results and Updates 2021 Outlook

    Leasing Operations Accelerate Across All Segments, Successful ERP Cutover Completed, Over $216 Million Returned to Shareholders Year-To-Date, Investor Day Announced In NovemberPHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible work space and portable storage solutions, today announced second quarter 2021 results and provided an update on operations, the c

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After Earnings Meet Second-Quarter Forecasts?

    Is Merck stock a buy or a sell after the company met second-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales beat expectations?

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Jeff Bezos loses spot as richest man in the world

    Billionaires’ fortunes soared during the pandemic

  • This Fund Manager Told Investors He Was Acquiring De Rosa Bikes. Now, He Faces Criminal Charges

    Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow jump to all-time highs after blowout July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Lionsgate Records Quarterly Loss of $45.4 Million, Starz Global Streaming Subscriptions Hit 16.7 Million

    Lionsgate’s investment in streaming paid off during its most recent financial quarter, as its Starz platform topped 16.7 million global subscribers. But it wasn’t all good news at the media company, which reported a net loss of $45.4 million and a loss of 20 cents per share. That compared unfavorably to a profit of $51.1 […]

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) Spooks the Market Even After Raising the Guidance

    General Motors Company(NYSE:GM)hit the 4-month low after the company posted a small positive surprise but warned about the outlook for the rest of the year. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of.With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • How To Save When You Live Paycheck to Paycheck

    Day 8: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. For a month, we'll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career...

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Fortinet a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • Fidelity Takes 7.4% Stake in Marathon Digital

    The investment reflects growing institutional and individual interest in investing in crypto-related companies.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid Worldwide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Spend or Save: Should I Pay Off My Mortgage or Invest for Retirement?

    The trade-off between paying off your mortgage and saving more for retirement depends on how long you've had the mortgage and how far you are from retiring.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Reporting Earnings on Saturday. Here’s What to Expect.

    (BRKA) is expected to report strong second-quarter results on Saturday, including a 7% rise in its book value and a 10% increase in operating earnings. This estimate on investment portfolio gains comes from Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan who has a Buy rating on the stock. Investors will be focused on book value, earnings, and stock repurchases given that CEO Warren Buffett has ramped up the buyback program in recent quarters.

  • After a flopped IPO, Robinhood is now worth twice as much as Nasdaq

    After starting out as a dud, Robinhood’s newly minted public shares are giving traders on Reddit plenty of meme-material. The stock has perked up after initially drooping below the IPO price, with some 176 million shares changing hands yesterday, more than the previous three days combined, according to FactSet data. The trading momentum pushed Robinhood’s market capitalization to about double that of industry stalwart Nasdaq, the exchange operator, and to roughly the same as Swiss bank UBS, which has roots going back to the 19th century.