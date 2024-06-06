Boston’s Pizza? Not anymore. Try Dallas Pizza for the duration of NBA Finals. Here’s why

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals tonight, a Texas pizza company is temporarily changing its name to show support for the home team.

The three Boston’s Pizza locations in the Metroplex will be known as “Dallas Pizza” for the duration of the best=of-seven championship series that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on ABC.

“For the duration of this series, we are choosing to cut ties with that city out east to offer full-throated support of the Mavs,” Boston’s Pizza President Jeffrey Melnick said in a press release. “All three of our area locations—Arlington, Fort Worth and Irving—will receive new signage and will be a place for fans to gather to cheer on the Mavs as they chase their second title.”

They’re very serious about this. Each of the three stores will receive new signage that highlights the Mavericks, with zero ties to the East Coast. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will need the support as ESPN has the Celtics as the current betting odds favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The pizza chain’s loyalty members get a 50% discount on wing orders during all NBA Finals games. To join the program, visit here.

“We are proud of our brand, but we love our hometown of Dallas,” Melnick said.

Boston’s Pizza is the American spinoff of the Canadian-founded Boston Pizza, which opened its first store in the mid 1960s.

Over a dozen states have Boston’s Pizza locations, with none actually located in Massachusetts. Along with the three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, the pizza chain has another Texas joint in El Paso.

The U.S. headquarters for Boston’s Pizza is located in the nearby North Texas city of Addison.

Games one, two, and if necessary, five and seven are in Boston. Dallas will host games three and four, and if necessary, six at the American Airlines Center.