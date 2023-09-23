Boston’s Payton Pritchard on meeting Isaiah Thomas, playing with Kristaps Porzingis

Boston Celtics reserve guard Payton Pritchard has spent his summer prepping for a bigger role in pursuit of a title and has spent time working out with one of the shortest Celtics of all time while waiting to meet one of the tallest. Speaking in a recent interview with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Pritchard opened up about his workouts with fan favorite guard Isaiah Thomas while he awaits the arrival of Kristaps Porzingis in Boston.

“I think he’s an unbelievable player who is obviously really tall and can affect the game in a whole different way that we haven’t had, with his ability to shoot and put it on the floor and attack those mismatches,” said Pritchard.

“I’m looking forward to playing with him, and it’s going to be good,” he added.

The Oregon alum spent time this summer with IT at the Vancouver Pro-Am, and the experience left a lasting impression. “When I was growing up, he was a killer on the court,” Pritchard related.

“It’s somebody that at his size did some things here that were remarkable. So to be top five in MVP, Mr. Fourth Quarter, what he was doing, the city will always remember. He’ll always be a legend.”

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire