Boston owner Wyc Grousbeck on the Celtics: what you need to know

Boston Celtics team co-governor Wyc Grousbeck appeared on popular New England sports radio talk show “Felger and Mazz” to talk the team’s recent performance, and while the majority owner had no illusions about where the is at the moment, he also expressed a fair amount of confidence in the organization nonetheless.

That confidence might seem odd to some fans — even strange, perhaps — but Grousbeck made his case for how he feels about his organization, what needs to change, and how it might in his appearance this Wednesday. Let’s take a look at some of the more important points the Celtics owner made.

Grousbeck doesn't believe the team is a contender as-is

"You can't say you're a contender, if you're below 500 a third of the way into the season, and so we're not," he offered about the struggling franchise. "I hope to second third or whatever is better than the first third, and we've got some work to do." Asked what he thought the problem was, Grousbeck was frank. "It seems to me like it's been uneven," he observed, noting there have been plenty of moments where you can see the potential of the team. "But then there are periods of time where you lose a 24 point lead and lose the game," he added, referencing the team's historic collapse to the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1364399518955970563?s=20

He also thinks the situation the team is in in terms of health matters

"I would say that we look tired, or emotionally drained or whatever," said Grousbeck. "You know what Jason [Tatum] said last week; he still feels the effects of COVID -- that was his comment, he said he has trouble breathing, " he added. And [Marcus] Smart isn't there ... so we have not had the kind of Kevin Garnett, go-rip-everybody, throw-down intensity. "I don't feel like that selfishness," responded the Celtics owner regarding criticism the team has been playing with a self-centered bent. "I feel like that's being exhausted or unable to or not bringing the consistent rabbit energy that is required to win consistently the NBA." https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1364627054478512128?s=20

He supports his coach and GM

"I am happy with Brad. I talk to Danny and Brad all the time. I feel very connected to those guys," related Grousbeck, noting how they -- particularly Stevens -- have developed Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum into All-Stars. He rejected the notion of getting rid of either for what's gone wrong this season summarily, noting "they're our guys, and we're sticking with them." [Moving on from Ainge or Stevens] "was not even a question to my mind." https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1364648873826787329?s=20

The Gordon Hayward TPE might get used mid-season, but not for a panic move

Grousbeck made it clear that the team will use the exception -- but perhaps not as soon as some might hope. "We're hard capped at the moment," he noted. "[We] literally can't spend more than X amount" [during this season]. "Maybe we can use part of it within the hard cap at the trade deadline," suggested Grousbeck, "and if it's available to us when we want to do it, we'll do it by then ... if the right deal is there."

