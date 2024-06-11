Boston, Montreal to host 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Hockey's newest international tournament will take place in Boston and Montreal next February, with TD Garden hosting the championship game.

The NHL and NHLPA announced over the weekend that the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off -- which will feature Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland -- will begin Feb. 12 and run through Feb. 20 next year.

The last time we had a best-on-best hockey tournament featuring NHL players was the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. NHL players didn't participate in the 2018 or 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will host this new tournament in 2025.

These games will use NHL rules. Each nation will play three tournament games in a round robin format and use the following point system: three points for a win in regulation time, two points for a win in overtime or a shootout, one point for a loss in overtime or a shootout. Regulation losses result in zero points. The two teams with the best records will play in the title game.

Here is the full tournament schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. : Canada vs. Sweden at the Bell Centre

Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. : USA vs. Finland at the Bell Centre

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. : Finland vs. Sweden at the Bell Centre

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. : USA vs. Canada at the Bell Centre

Monday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. : Canada vs. Finland at TD Garden

Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. : USA vs. Sweden at TD Garden

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.: Championship game at TD Garden

“Just two iconic cities, and we thought it was important to have some exposure in Canada and a venue in Canada as well as a venue in the United States," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said last Saturday.

"Obviously, we have 32 franchises, so we could have put it anywhere, but those are the two that kind of rose to the top and both of the clubs were very cooperative and very excited about hosting.”