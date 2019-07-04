Boston mayor pens heartfelt letter to Blues superfan Laila Anderson

The Blues season may be over but Laila Andersen is nowhere near done inspiring people. (Getty)

Superfan Laila Anderson became a sensation during the Blues’ improbable Cup run, and not just in St. Louis. Not even close.

The eleven-year-old, who suffers from an incredibly rare immunodeficiency disease called HLH, was a staple at Blues games from the Western Conference final onward, and was even medically cleared to travel to Boston for her squad’s Cup-clinching performance in Game 7.

No matter where your allegiances lie, everybody was and is rooting for Laila. The Mayor of Boston — and avid Bruins — Martin Walsh is no different, and he took it up a level by penning a letter congratulating young Laila on her Blues’ first Stanley Cup championship.

Boston Mayor, Martin Walsh sends inspiring #stlblues fan Laila Anderson a personalized letter congratulating her on the Blues #StanleyCup win pic.twitter.com/988Sx5HRFW — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 4, 2019

“My name is Marty and I am a passionate, lifelong Boston Bruins fan. My loyalty to the Bruins (and all Boston sports teams) run deep,” the letter reads.

“I am writing to you because a couple of weeks ago, I was at home, watching pre-game coverage of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals, when I saw a story about you, your love of the St. Louis Blues, how the Blues’ players love you in return, and how you inspired an entire city and fan base. After watching the segment I turned to my partner, Lorrie, and said, ‘This stinks! I love the Bruins and I want them to win! ... But I really want Laila to win, too!’

“I want to extend to you then, my heartfelt congratulations on your beloved Blues winning the Stanley Cup.”

Laila underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant in January, when the Blues were ranked dead last in the NHL. She had to remain in isolation for a good chunk of St. Louis’ mid-season turnaround because of her treatments, but she recovered in time to show up live for Game 3 of the Western Conference final.

And you know how the rest goes.

