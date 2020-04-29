Boston mayor said he wouldn’t have kicked Tom Brady out of a public park like Tampa’s did

Tom Brady was kicked out of a public park in Tampa while working out earlier this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one of several incidents the future Hall of Famer has had since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If he had stayed with the New England Patriots, however, Boston mayor Marty Walsh wouldn’t have made the same move — even with a similar stay-at-home order in effect in his city.

“If Tom Brady stayed, there are some exceptions I would make and having Tom Brady throw a football, I probably maybe would have looked the other way on that one,” Walsh joked on WEEI on Wednesday.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Tampa mayor Jane Castor later apologized to Brady for the park staff’s actions, even though they followed the stay-at-home orders designed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and had a bit of fun with it, too.

“Not my best first impression,” Castor wrote in a letter to Brady and new Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. “But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm — no foul, and thanks for being a good sport.”

Granted, there is a major weather difference involved when working out in a park in Florida in mid-April than there is in Boston.

But after 20 years and six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, it sounds like Brady has more than earned the right to workout wherever he wants in that city.

Well, at least he did.

“But he goes to Tampa Bay and that’s what he gets, getting thrown out of the park,” Walsh said. “So it serves him right.”

Boston mayor Marty Walsh said he wouldn't have kicked Tom Brady out of a park for working out amid the COVID-19 pandemic like his Tampa counterpart did. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: