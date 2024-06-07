Boston Marathon's new logo didn't need this corporate addition

Boston Marathon logo.

The Boston Athletic Association has unveiled a new logo for the Boston Marathon, featuring Spike (the marathon's iconic mascot) in a bold new direction. With a historic legacy built on strength and perseverance, the new logo aims to honour Boston Marathon's past and inspire its future, but fans aren't convinced by one key addition.

There's no right or wrong way to design a logo, but the most important element is creating a unique and memorable identity that resonates with enthusiasts. With the race's lead sponsor Bank of America added to the beloved design, some fans feel the spirit of the race has become lost to corporate control.

Boston Marathon logo

The logo carries many of the motifs of the previous design, maintaining the same blue and yellow colour palette and similar composition. The most prominent change is the flipped design of the unicorn, whose horn now points northeast (the direction of the marathon). The forward-facing logo "eyes the future and many miles ahead," catapulting the identity into a vague, yet progressive new era.

The new design features a new "determined eye" and "athletic jawline" to represent the grit and determination of the marathon's competitors. Spike's flowing mane embodies "swift movement", while the thirteen points integrated into the design represent the marathon's long legacy, symbolising the thirteen decades of B.A.A. heritage.

Boston Marathon logo

Fans were quick to show their disappointment at the new design, predominantly due to the large Bank of America logo. "If it ain’t broke don’t fix it," responded a fan on X, while another replied, "Gotta be honest, I hate it." Responses on Reddit were similar, with one disappointed user commenting "Just call it the Bank of America Marathon already and be done with it," while another responded, "I read the press release and I'm still not convinced it's not April 1st."

