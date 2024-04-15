Boston Marathon 2024 Results
Top 10 and notable results from the 2024 Boston Marathon ...
Men's Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) -- 1:15:33 (Course Record)
2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) -- 1:20:37
3. David Weir (GBR) -- 1:22:12
4. Sho Watanabe (JPN) -- 1:26:10
5. Josh Cassidy (USA) -- 1:26:15
6. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) -- 1:26:19
7. Aaron Pike (USA) -- 1:28:35
8. Simon Lawson (GBR) -- 1:28:49
9. Jake Lappin (AUS) -- 1:29:25
10. Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) -- 1:29:34
Women's Wheelchair
1. Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR) -- 1:35:11
2. Manuela Schar (SUI) -- 1:36:41
3. Madison de Rozario (AUS) -- 1:39:20
4. Patricia Eachus (SUI) -- 1:40:22
5. Aline Rocha (BRA) -- 1:41:47
6. Vanessa de Souza (BRA) -- 1:43:22
7. Marie Emmanuelle Anais Alphonse (MRI) -- 1:45:09
8. Michelle Wheeler (USA) -- 1:45:09
9. Jenna Fesemyer (USA) -- 1:46:21
10. Hoda Elshorbagy (EGY) -- 1:47:32
