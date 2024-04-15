Advertisement

Boston Marathon 2024 Results

NBC Sports
·1 min read

Top 10 and notable results from the 2024 Boston Marathon ...

Men's Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) -- 1:15:33 (Course Record)
2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) -- 1:20:37
3. David Weir (GBR) -- 1:22:12
4. Sho Watanabe (JPN) -- 1:26:10
5. Josh Cassidy (USA) -- 1:26:15
6. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) -- 1:26:19
7. Aaron Pike (USA) -- 1:28:35
8. Simon Lawson (GBR) -- 1:28:49
9. Jake Lappin (AUS) -- 1:29:25
10. Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) -- 1:29:34

Women's Wheelchair
1. Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR) -- 1:35:11
2. Manuela Schar (SUI) -- 1:36:41
3. Madison de Rozario (AUS) -- 1:39:20
4. Patricia Eachus (SUI) -- 1:40:22
5. Aline Rocha (BRA) -- 1:41:47
6. Vanessa de Souza (BRA) -- 1:43:22
7. Marie Emmanuelle Anais Alphonse (MRI) -- 1:45:09
8. Michelle Wheeler (USA) -- 1:45:09
9. Jenna Fesemyer (USA) -- 1:46:21
10. Hoda Elshorbagy (EGY) -- 1:47:32

NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo

When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Olympic and Paralympic Trials and key competitions before the 2024 Paris Games.