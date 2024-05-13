Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis seen working out with Celtics ahead of Game 3

Star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis was sighted doing a light workout on the court ahead of the Celtics’ Game 4 contest set to go down Monday (May 13), and while no further details as to when he might return to the court were made available, it is a promising development in that regard.

“He has been working the whole time, and it’s always great to see him,” said teammate Derek White via MassLive’s Brian Robb, referencing a unique approach by the team to spur his recovery on. “We got his music playing (on the court), hopefully it helps him heal faster.”

“It’s always great to have him around, and we know he’s doing everything he can to get back as quickly and safely as possible,” he added.

Are the Boston Celtics playing veteran center Al Horford too many minutes? https://t.co/AvF4blnS1p pic.twitter.com/1EHCsmfuWw — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 13, 2024

While we won’t know how effective musical therapy is for soleus injuries, it certainly can’t hurt.

And Boston could really use his legs to help keep veteran big man Al Horford fresh for future tilts.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire