Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis joins Latvian National Team’s roster for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Fans of the Boston Celtics are laser-focused on the looming 2024 NBA Finals and their favorite team’s chances against the Dallas Mavericks, but several members of the Celtics organization are likely participants in the 2024 Paris Olympics for their respective national teams.

And star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis may well be one of them if he ends up suiting up for his native Latvia and Latvia makes the cut, per BasketNews. The Celtics center has recently been announced to have joined the Latvian National Team’s roster for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. With a total of 24 players including fellow NBAer Davis Bertans and former Brooklyn Nets small forward Rodion Kurucs, Latvia has a solid shot with KP on the court.

This all hinges on Porzingis being healthy after the finals, but with his likely return to the court for Game 1, that outcome is looking more probable of late.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire