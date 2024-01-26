Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis gives an update on his sprained ankle

If you were holding your breath when star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis went down injured in Boston’s blowout win of the Miami Heat on Thursday night, you are not alone. But it looked like the Latvian center dodged a bullet when it comes to the severity of the sprain he picked up midway through the contest.

“I just went to contest Bam (Adebayo’s) shot and just landed on his foot and rolled my ankle,” said Porzingis of what caused the injury via MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “Not too bad. (It) got me pretty good in the moment. But (I’m) feeling pretty good now.”

As to how bad the sprain was given KP was back out on the bench in the second half of the game with no ice or walking boot on his ankle, he replied “I think tomorrow will be clearer, how it’s doing, especially after the flight and all that.”

“But as of right now, I’m feeling pretty good,” he clarified. “I’m just trying to stay positive.”

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire