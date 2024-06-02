Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis was a full participant at Celtics practice

Fans of the Boston Celtics got themselves a bit of good news on the injury front ahead of the start of the 2024 NBA finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon. It seems that star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis was a dull participant in practice, albeit a relatively light one.

Out hurt since the Celtics’ first round series against the Miami Heat, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on Porzingis at today’s practice, saying, “Today was kind of moderate, but he went through everything that the team did today.” Bobby Manning from CLNS Media teamed up with Noa Dalzell from Celtics Blog to discuss this latest update on Porzingis.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire