Will Boston’s Kemba Walker be hard to trade? Not everyone is buying that narrative

While there are some in the wider Boston Celtics and NBA media communities who believe that Celtics starting point guard Kemba Walker is playing on a negative value contract at $36 million this season and $37.6 million in 2021-22, not everyone agrees that it will be hard to deal the UConn product.

Among them, The Athletic’s David Aldridge, who made a recent guest appearance on the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Beat” to talk the torrid start to Boston’s offseason after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Speaking with hosts Adam Kaufmann and Evan Valenti, the trio had plenty to say about Walker’s future with the team — as well as how it could end.

“I don’t think it’ll be hard trading Kemba Walker,” began Aldridge, clearly not buying into the distressed assets narrative swirling about the New York guard.

Houston’s Quentin Grimes reportedly joined fellow Cougar DeJon Jarreau in Boston’s predraft workouts today. https://t.co/kJl6kv5YSf — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 12, 2021

"First of all, Kemba Walker is a hell of a player when he's healthy," added the Athletic writer. "He's a hell of a player."

"He's a guy who will take and make big shots in the fourth quarter. He is a guy ... that was an excellent defensive player at his position this year, so I don't think that'll be a problem -- point guard is everything in the NBA. You have to have an elite one to have any chance. Is he elite? Probably not, but he's right below elite. You know what I mean? He's a really good point guard. So if you told me the [Los Angeles] Lakers are trying to get him, I might go, 'Yeah, that makes sense.'"

Now the problem is I don't think the Celtics want Dennis Schroeder back," observed Aldridge, "but that's what you have to figure out to make the deal." https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1403810487796707336?s=20

And while the hypothetical Aldridge cited off the top of his head would also be complicated by other factors, his general point regarding the four-time All-Star makes sense when you look at the numbers. While he may need to be load managed for some or even all of future seasons if he doesn't respond to a full offseason to prepare for another campaign, Walker logged 19.3 points, 4 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1403804575153508354?s=20

Those numbers aren't far off of his career average, and nearly identical to what he put up in Boston in his first season as a Celtic with more mouths to feed on offense. "I won't be surprised if he's moved this summer at all," opined the Athletic expert. And to tell the truth, we wouldn't be either.

