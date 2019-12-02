Boston Jumps back to the top

The Boston Bruins jump back into the lead in this week’s power rankings, leapfrogging over the Islanders and Washington.

The Flyers made a bold move upwards as they are go from 16th to seventh overall, while the Rangers also jumped up the rankings.

As well, the rankings include each team’s record in the month of November.

1. Boston

Record: 19-3-5 (4-0-0)

(Last Week -3)

The Bruins won all four games last week, knocking off Montreal twice as well as Ottawa and the New York Rangers. The Bruins play Carolina, Chicago and Colorado this week. They were 7-2-3 in the month of November.

2. Washington

Record: 19-4-5 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -2)

The Capitals defeated Florida, Tampa Bay and Detroit this past week. Washington plays in California for all three games this week, taking on San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim. They were 10-2-2 in the month of November.

3. New York Islanders

Record: 17-5-2 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -1)

New York Columbus after losing twice this week on the West Coast to Anaheim and Los Angeles. They take on Detroit, Montreal, Vegas and Dallas this week. The Islanders were 8-2-2 in November.

4. St. Louis

Record: 17-5-6 (3-0-1)

(Last Week -4)

The Blues lost in a shootout to Nashville and then reeled off three straight wins, beating Tampa Bay, Dallas and Pittsburgh. They take on Chicago, Pittsburgh and Toronto this week. In November, the Blues were 9-2-3.

5. Colorado

Record: 16-8-2 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -8)

The Avalanche were perfect this week, defeating Edmonton and the Blackhawks twice. They are in Toronto, Montreal and Boston this week. The Avalanche were 8-5-0 in November.

6. Edmonton

Record: 17-9-3 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -5)

The Oilers lost to Colorado and Vancouver before beating the Canucks in a return match. The Oilers see action this week against Ottawa, Los Angeles and Buffalo with all three games at home. It was not a great month for Edmonton as they were 6-5-2.

7. Philadelphia

Record: 15-7-5 (4-0-0)

(Last Week -16)

The Flyers won all four games this week, defeating Vancouver, Columbus, Detroit and Montreal. This week Philadelphia takes on Toronto, Arizona and Ottawa. The Flyers went 10-2-4 in November.

8. Carolina

Record:16-10-1 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -6)

The Hurricanes lost to the Rangers and Nashville and then beat Tampa Bay. They are taking on Boston, San Jose and Minnesota this week. The Hurricanes were 8-6-0 in November.

9. Winnipeg

Record: 16-10-1 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -11)

The Jets won two-of-three for the fourth week in a row as they are 8-3-1 in their last dozen games. The Jets claimed victories over San Jose and Anaheim and lost to Los Angeles. They play a home-and-home series against Dallas this week as well as return match against Anaheim. The month of November was kind to the Jets who were 9-3-1.

10. Dallas

Record: 15-10-3 (1-2-1)

(Last Week -7)

The Stars started the week with a won over Vegas but it was downhill from there as they lost outright to Chicago and St. Louis before dropping a shootout to the Wild Sunday. They play a pair against Winnipeg this week as well as facing the Islanders. Dallas was 9-2-1 in November.

11. Arizona

Record: 15-9-4 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -13)

The Coyotes defeated Anaheim in a shootout, lost to Vegas in a shootout and were defeated by San Jose. The Coyotes are on the road for all four this week, taking on Columbus, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Chicago. Arizona was 7-5-3 in November.

12. Pittsburgh

Record: 14-9-4 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -9)

The Penguins started out great with wins over Calgary and Vancouver and then lost to Columbus and St. Louis by identical 5-2 scores. They play St. Louis again, as well as Arizona and Detroit. They were 6-4-3 in November.

13. Florida

Record: 13-8-5 (1-1-0)

(Last Week -12)

The Panthers lost to Washington and defeated Nashville. They face Minnesota, Columbus and San Jose in three home games this week. The Panthers were 7-5-1 in November.

14. San Jose

Record: 15-12-1 (3-1-0)

(Last Week -17)

The Sharks lost to Winnipeg but were victorious over Los Angeles twice and Arizona. They take on Washington, Carolina, Tampa Bay and Florida in a busy week. San Jose had a successful November, going 11-4-0.

15. New York Rangers

Record: 13-9-3 (3-0-1)

(Last Week -22)

The Rangers lost in overtime to Boston but otherwise were good enough to beat Minnesota, Carolina and New Jersey. The Rangers face Vegas, Columbus, Montreal and Vegas again, this week. New York were 9-4-2 in the month of November.

16. Tampa Bay

Record: 12-9-3 (1-2-1)

(Last Week – 10)

It was another mediocre week for the Lightning. They defeated Buffalo to begin the week but then lost three straight to St. Louis Washington and Carolina with the Capitals game going into overtime. They play Nashville Minnesota and San Jose this week. The Lightning were 6-5-1 in November.

17. Vegas

Record: 13-11-4 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -18)

The Golden Knights lost to Dallas before rebounding to beat Nashville and Arizona in overtime and a shootout respectively. Vegas takes on the New York Rangers, New Jersey, the New York Islanders and the Rangers once at but this time at home. Vegas was 5-6-3 in the month of November.

18. Toronto

Record: 13-11-4 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -20)

The Maple Leafs lost to Buffalo but sandwiched wins over Detroit and Buffalo to go 2-1 this past week. The Leafs are In Philadelphia and St. Louis with a home game against Colorado in between. Toronto was 7-6-1, a month that saw them fire their coach Mike Babcock.

19. Vancouver

Record:13-11-4 (1-3-0)

(Last Week -14)

The Canucks defeated Edmonton for their only win of the week and lost to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Edmonton in a return match. They play Ottawa and Buffalo this week. Vancouver was a disappointing 4-7-3 in November.

20. Nashville

Record: 12-10-4 (2-1-1)

(Last Week -21)

The Predators lost to Florida, in overtime to Vegas and had a couple of wins versus St. Louis and Carolina. They take on Tampa Bay and New Jersey this week. Nashville was 4-7-2 in November.

21. Buffalo

Record: 12-10-5 (1-1-2)

(Last Week -19)

The Sabres beat Toronto at home, lost to Tampa Bay and lost in overtime to Calgary and Toronto in the return match. They face New Jersey, before travelling to Western Canada to play Calgary, Vancouver and Edmonton. The Sabres floundered in November, going 3-8-3.

22. Minnesota

Record:12-11-4 (3-0-1)

(Last Week -29)

The Wild are 6-0-3 in their last nine games. They beat New Jersey, Ottawa and Dallas and lost in overtime to the Rangers. Minnesota travels to Florida, Tampa Bay and Carolina this week. They were 7-2-4 in November.

23. Calgary

Record: 13-12-4 (2-0-1)

(Last Week -23)

It was a good week on the ice for the Flames who lost in overtime to Pittsburgh before defeating Buffalo and Ottawa. Off the ice it was a different story as coach Bill Peters resigned for making racial slurs as well as kicking players when he was in another organization. Calgary takes on Buffalo and Los Angeles this week. The Flames were 6-6-2 this past month.

24. Montreal

Record: 11-10-6 (0-3-1)

(Last Week -15)

It was not a great week for Montreal yet again as they went 0-3-1, losing in overtime to Philadelphia and just plain losing to Boston twice and New Jersey once. The Canadiens will look to snap out of their funk with games against the New York Islanders, Colorado and the New York Rangers. Montreal was 4-5-4 this month.

25. Columbus

Record:11-11-4 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -24)

The Blue Jackets Ottawa and Pittsburgh and lost to Philadelphia and the New York Islanders. Columbus faces Arizona, the New York Rangers and Florida this week. They were 6-6-2 in November.

26. Chicago

Record: 10-11-5 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -26)

The Blackhawks dropped a couple of games to Colorado but beat Dallas. They take on St. Louis. Boston, New Jersey and Arizona this week. The Blackhawks were 7-5-3 in November.

27. Anaheim

Record:11-12-4 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -27)

The Ducks beat the Islanders, lost in a shootout to Arizona and were beaten by Winnipeg. They take on Los Angeles, Washington and Winnipeg this week. The Ducks were 3-6-4 in November and fell down the rankings.

28. New Jersey

Record: 9-12-4 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -28)

The Devils lost to Minnesota and the New York Rangers and defeated Montreal. New Jersey plays Buffalo, Vegas, Chicago and Nashville this week. The Devils were 7-7-1 in November and there is talk of trading UFA-to-be Taylor Hall.

29. Ottawa

Record:11-15-1 (0-4-0)

(Last Week -25)

The Senators were perfectly bad this week, losing to Columbus, Boston, Minnesota and Calgary. This week they take on Vancouver, Edmonton and Philadelphia. The Senators were having a great month of November until the last week and ended up 8-8-0.

30. Los Angeles

Record:11-14-2 (2-1-1)

(Last Week -30)

The Kings managed to beat the New York Islanders and Winnipeg this week, losing to San Jose in overtime and in regulation. This week the Kings play Anaheim, Washington, Edmonton and Calgary. Los Angeles was 7-5-2 in November.

31. Detroit

Record: 7-19-3 (0-3-0)

(Last Week -31)

The Red Wings lost all three games this week as Toronto, Philadelphia and Washington were victorious. They play the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh this week. November was not kind to the Red Wings as they were 3-11-2.