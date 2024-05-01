Boston’s Jrue Holiday on why the Celtics’ bench defense is so important

The Boston Celtics have mostly made headlines this season with their historic offensive capabilities, putting their opponents on their heels defensively with startling regularity.

But it has been on the defensive end of the court with the Celtics’ true strength has lain in their 2023-24 regular season campaign and beyond into the 2024 NBA Playoffs. When the Celtics have played their best defense in their Eastern Conference first round series against the Miami Heat, there has been little the Heat have been able to do to fix it. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, assessed the import of Boston’s defense this season on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire