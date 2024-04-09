Boston’s Jordan Walsh helps lead Maine Celtics to 2024 G League Finals

Boston Celtics rookie forward Jordan Walsh scored 15 points with 7 rebounds and 3 steals as the Maine Celtics beat the Long Island Nets (the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets) in the G League Eastern Conference Finals this week. Walsh joins the newest addition to the regular roster, Neemias Queta, in the series along with Boston’s remaining two way players, JD Davison, and Drew Peterson in playing the Blue for the G League title.

The win secured Maine a spot in the G League Finals vs. the Oklahoma City Blue (the developmental affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder), which will be a three-game series that will see at least one finals tilt played on Maine’s home court in Portland.

The folks behind the CLNS Media “Celtics All Access” YouTube channel put up some highlights from Maine’s recent win vs. Long Island via Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell. Check them out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire