Boston’s Joe Mazzulla credits Marcus Smart for Celtics’ defensive foundation

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Marcus Smart may not be a part of the Boston Celtics anymore, but his fingerprints are all over how the current team plays. After a recent Celtics practice, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla shared how Smart helped change the DNA of the Celtics via CLNS Media.

“I think he’s one of the guys that started our defensive foundation before I got here because of his ability to compete at a high level, to defend at a high level and execute different coverages,” said Mazzulla. “For him to win Defensive Player of the Year, he was the first guard since Gary Payton, it’s always been a big to do it.”

“So, when you see a guard have an impact on the game at so many levels the way he did, I think that’s what started it,” he added.

The Flower Mound native will make his first return to Boston as the Memphis Grizzlies play the Celtics this Sunday evening.

Smart will be on the sidelines nursing a finger injury back to health, but it’s a safe bet his presence will have an impact on all in attendance given the indelible mark he has left on this city.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire