Boston’s Jayson Tatum wins Player of the Week honors for Week 2 of 2023-24

All-NBA Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum joins Golden State Warriors veteran guard Stephen Curry as the NBA’s Players of the Week for Week 2 of the league’s 2023-24 season per a release from the Association. Curry, the two-time Kia NBA MVP, led the Warriors to a strong week with a 3-1 record.

Tatum played a pivotal role in the Celtics’ perfect 3-0 week, helping his ball club maintain their undefeated start to the season. The 25-year-old forward made a case for additional hardware by averaging 30.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over the first five games of the season, with the St. Louis native likely helping his early case for MVP as well.

It is the 10th time Tatum has won the league’s Player of the Week honor, trailing only Paul Pierce (17) and Larry Bird (14) per team reporter Taylor Snow.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire