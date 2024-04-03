Boston’s Jayson Tatum voted fifth in final ESPN MVP straw poll; Jaylen Brown 10th
Two Boston Celtics players made an appearance in the final 2024 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award straw poll put together by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps for the 2023-24 regular season. Star forward Jaylen Brown received a single fifth-place vote to register tenth overall in the straw poll results after a strong finish to the Celtics’ current campaign.
The poll, which aims to project how MVP voters will cast their vote at the end of the season for the coveted full-season honor, also saw fellow Boston All-Star swingman Jayson Tatum come in fifth in the final installment of straw poll voting.
The St. Louis native came in behind (in order) Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Celtics Lab 248: On the impact of Joel Embiid's return on the Boston Celtics' playoff picture with Ky Carlin https://t.co/1hZVnzy9oQ pic.twitter.com/EIeyJw9DFt
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) April 2, 2024
In terms of the mix of places he was voted into overall, Tatum received 2 first place votes, 1 second, 1 third, 11 fourth, and 54 votes for fifth place.
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ