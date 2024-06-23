Boston’s Jayson Tatum throws a fan a ball in the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Championship duck boat parade

Fans of the Boston Celtics got a good look at their favorite ball club in the NBA after they won their league-record 18th banner by defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the 2024 NBA Finals.

In the traditional duck boat parade thrown by the City of Boston for the Celtics when they win a title, the team, its coaching staff, families, and others were literally paraded around over a million well-wishers assembled to honor the team. Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum even threw a fan a ball during the event, likely creating an awesome story for that fan to tell for the rest of their life.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see the big event captured on video by our friends at CLNS Media yourself.

