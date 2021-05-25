Boston’s Jayson Tatum reveals his five favorite players in the NBA right now

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum recently made an appearance on the popular podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” to talk all things basketball-related and then some, and got into his favorite players in the league right now with rapper Gillie Da King and social media influencer Wallo267, the hosts of the podcast.

Tatum — a budding superstar himself in search of an NBA Finals series win with its commensurate banner to hang — had one thing in common for all but one of his five favorite NBA superstars of the moment — they all had title pedigree save one particularly beardy talent.

Let’s take a look at each of the St. Louis native’s five favorite NBA players as told to the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” hosts.

Anthony Davis

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Staples Center on February 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 114-112. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

James Harden

Feb 29, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry

Mar 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) handles the ball against Team Durant forward Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics (0) during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant

May 22, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Barclays Center. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James

Jan 30, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shares a laugh with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) as they wait to check in at the scorer's table during the first quarter at TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

