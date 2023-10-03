Have Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown learned to play together?

Have Boston Celtics All-NBA forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown mastered the art of playing in tandem ahead of a critical contending season? After clips of shared summer workouts circulated throughout the NBA media sphere in recent weeks, Brown and Tatum discussed their growing chemistry at the team’s 2023 Media Day proceedings.

The Celtics are entering a new season with high expectations, especially after signing players like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Tatum and Brown appear to be embracing their roles as leaders, understanding that they need to bring the team together.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast got together to talk about how united the Jays’ play may be in 2023-24.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts on the tandem finally figuring things out on the basketball court.

